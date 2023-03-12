Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chilton Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $411,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $25,091,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 51,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,902,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $553,936,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Finally, 11 Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the third quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 251,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

