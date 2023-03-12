Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 13.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

