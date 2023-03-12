Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,395 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

