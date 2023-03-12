Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

