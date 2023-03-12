Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 31,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,728,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 375,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

