American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

