AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

