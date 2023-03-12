Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

