Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 677,973 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.70. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

