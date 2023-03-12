Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,644 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arqit Quantum were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

