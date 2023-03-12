AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $47,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,188 shares of company stock valued at $61,995,413. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

NYSE:AN opened at $138.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

