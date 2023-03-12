Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,524 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 827,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $43,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Insider Activity

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,170 shares of company stock worth $924,100. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.