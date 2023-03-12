Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 256,086 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 913,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $45,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,124 shares of company stock worth $9,508,020. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

