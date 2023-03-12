Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $43,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crocs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,813,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Crocs by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,962,000 after buying an additional 142,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

