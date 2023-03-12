Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $43,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.