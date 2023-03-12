Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 123,796 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,028 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.17.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.