Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,929 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $45,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $26,652,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318,014 shares during the last quarter.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

