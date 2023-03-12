Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,176 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $44,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Down 2.8 %

RH stock opened at $259.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.75. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,752 shares of company stock valued at $107,945,101. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

