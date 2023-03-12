Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $45,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 90,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

