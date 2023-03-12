Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $45,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.