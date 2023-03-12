Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $45,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

BANR stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

