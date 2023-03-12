Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $47,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.