Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $47,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $5,254,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

