Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $45,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

