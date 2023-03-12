Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.56 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814,997 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 167,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $43,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Trading Down 3.8 %

ADT opened at $7.34 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

ADT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is 73.69%.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

