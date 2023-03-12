Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $44,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE:MLI opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

