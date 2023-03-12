Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.87 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $44,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 36.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

