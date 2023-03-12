Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.89 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $44,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Sirius XM by 64.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 378,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 148,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 19.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 92,750 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sirius XM by 189.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,409,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.