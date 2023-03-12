Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.75 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $45,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

SPSC opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.77.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $805,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $805,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,924,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $19,396,125. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

