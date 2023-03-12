Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.71 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after buying an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the second quarter worth about $26,665,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth about $18,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SouthState Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

