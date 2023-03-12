Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $46,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

