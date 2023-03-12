Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.13 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,058,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $47,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPO by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $34.65 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.