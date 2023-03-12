Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.61 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $47,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

