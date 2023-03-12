Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,579,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $48,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

