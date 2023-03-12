Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $48,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,578,000 after buying an additional 821,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 25.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 71.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,983,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,095,000 after buying an additional 173,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 148.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F.N.B. Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Company Profile



F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

