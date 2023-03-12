Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $44,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NSP opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

