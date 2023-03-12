Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,455 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 90,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $43,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,805,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 386,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $19,794,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

