Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $42,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.0 %

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.