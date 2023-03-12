Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,359 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $47,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Diageo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $169.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.84. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.31) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.90) to GBX 3,600 ($43.29) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.