Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 146 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $43,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading

