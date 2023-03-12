Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,548 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $46,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after buying an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

