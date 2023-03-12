Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 34,868 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $46,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

