Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $45,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RLI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $131.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

