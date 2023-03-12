Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.56 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

