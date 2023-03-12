Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $43,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 226,667 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $996,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

