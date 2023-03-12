Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $46,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

