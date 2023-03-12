Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,467 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $44,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post Trading Down 0.7 %

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

POST opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.