Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 108,904 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,952,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zuora were worth $43,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 653,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,210 shares of company stock valued at $768,523 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $15.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

