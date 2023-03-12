Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,224,861 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,609,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,224,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $47,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

