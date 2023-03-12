Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 135,529 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $47,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

